Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.92. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 9,422 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Key Tronic by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

