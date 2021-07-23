KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

NYSE:CNX opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,905,000 after buying an additional 1,218,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,542,000 after buying an additional 755,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,079,000 after buying an additional 242,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 3,911,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 193,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

