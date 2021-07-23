KeyCorp Comments on Trimble Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trimble in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trimble’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trimble has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,132,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

