KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

NYSE MGY opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,629 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

