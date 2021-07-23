KeyCorp Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $81.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWTR. Mizuho increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.49.

Twitter stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Twitter by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

