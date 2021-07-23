KeyCorp Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $81.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Finally, decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.49.

Shares of TWTR opened at $69.57 on Friday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Twitter by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Twitter by 103.3% in the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 187,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Twitter by 56.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 224,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after buying an additional 81,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

