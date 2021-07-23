KeyCorp Weighs in on Waste Connections, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the business services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $124.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.05. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

