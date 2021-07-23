Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

KEYUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.40. Keyera has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

