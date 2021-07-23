KickToken (KICK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.54 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $26.37 million and $1.54 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

