Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $127.00 and last traded at $130.61, with a volume of 28203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.95.

The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

