Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.650-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.33 billion-$19.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.69 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.57.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.52. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

