Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.65-6.90 EPS.

Shares of KMB traded down $4.66 on Friday, hitting $130.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.52. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

