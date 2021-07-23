Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 698,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Kindred Biosciences worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.16 million, a P/E ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,407.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,600 shares of company stock worth $1,207,680. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

