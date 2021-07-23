King DAG (KDAG) Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $15.93 million and approximately $14,290.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About King DAG

King DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

