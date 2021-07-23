Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $29.66

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $28.24. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 24,186 shares.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 953,227 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $18,579,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
