Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $29.66

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $28.24. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 24,186 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 953,227 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $18,579,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

