KLAYswap Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $18.97 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $15.72 or 0.00046770 BTC on major exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $122.35 million and approximately $18.97 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00104933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00140383 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,814.27 or 1.00621177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

