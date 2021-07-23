Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 55.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $84.16 million and $3.49 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008235 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00253634 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

