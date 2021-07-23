Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 55.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $84.16 million and $3.49 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004426 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007671 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC.
- Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008235 BTC.
- Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.
- Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00253634 BTC.
- MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.
Kleros Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “
Buying and Selling Kleros
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.