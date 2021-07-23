Klimatas (KTS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $745.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $8,256.56 and $745.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars.

