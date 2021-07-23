Klimatas (KTS) One Day Volume Tops $648.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $8,412.81 and $648.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

