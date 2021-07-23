Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,938,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.81% of Knoll worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knoll by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knoll by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knoll by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 362,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $8,666,457.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNL opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. Knoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

