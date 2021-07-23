Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the highest is ($0.89). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98).

Several research firms have weighed in on KOD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $599,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,832. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $56,042,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,532,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.39.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

