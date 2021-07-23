Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €39.00 by Warburg Research

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SKB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SKB stock opened at €27.55 ($32.41) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a one year high of €29.80 ($35.06). The firm has a market cap of $455.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

