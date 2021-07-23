Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.45 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Komodo has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001930 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $78.71 million and $4.45 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.57 or 0.00288086 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00118491 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00148913 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006851 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,890,473 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.