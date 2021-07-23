Konomi Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.67 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $914,541.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00048542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.33 or 0.00859778 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,572,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

