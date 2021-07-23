Kora Management LP Has $106.73 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kora Management LP lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 10.9% of Kora Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kora Management LP owned 0.15% of MercadoLibre worth $106,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MELI traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,597.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,269. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,449.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $952.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,132.80 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.