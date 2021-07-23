Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Korvest’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70.

About Korvest

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufacturers and supplies cable and pipe support systems, galvanising services, and access systems for large mobile equipment in Australia. It operates in two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, and steel fabrication and access systems.

