Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Korvest’s previous final dividend of $0.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70.
About Korvest
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Korvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.