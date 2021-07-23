Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €100.00 by Baader Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Krones in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Krones in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €84.44 ($99.35).

ETR:KRN opened at €82.85 ($97.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.38. Krones has a 52 week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52 week high of €82.90 ($97.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €77.55.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

