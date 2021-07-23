KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Tops $9.46 on Exchanges

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for $9.46 or 0.00028171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $758.29 million and approximately $16.71 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.26 or 0.00860968 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

