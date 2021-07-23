Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) were down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 23,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 59,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

