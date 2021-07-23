Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Sets New 52-Week High at $285.07

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $285.07 and last traded at $283.89, with a volume of 2761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $281.10.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.75.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.