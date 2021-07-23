LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0053

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $4.00 million and $401,010.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00103629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00140855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,662.59 or 1.00427501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.