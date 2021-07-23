Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Acquires 850 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises approximately 8.3% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of PTC worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.29. 14,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $149.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

