Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
Shares of KERN stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Akerna has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akerna by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akerna by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Akerna by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Akerna during the first quarter worth $86,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Akerna
Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
