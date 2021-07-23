Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KERN stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Akerna has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 53.35% and a negative net margin of 188.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akerna will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akerna by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akerna by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Akerna by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Akerna during the first quarter worth $86,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

