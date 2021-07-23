Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,516 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Lamb Weston worth $66,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of LW opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

