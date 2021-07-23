Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Lancaster Colony worth $46,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.58. 71,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,708. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $156.14 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.93.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Several analysts have commented on LANC shares. Sidoti started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

