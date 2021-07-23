Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Landec worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,139,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 57.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Landec by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 566,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 41,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of LNDC opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $333.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 243.40 and a beta of 1.05. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

