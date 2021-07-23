Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Landstar System has increased its dividend by 107.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Landstar System to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

LSTR stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.54. The stock had a trading volume of 270,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,770. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.31. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $119.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.77.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

