Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $158.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.31.

Landstar System stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $118.64 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

