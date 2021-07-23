Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 867,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.30% of Lantheus worth $61,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,928.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,195 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $22,614,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 67.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,276.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 510,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $25.62 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.