Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.84). William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

LRMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

