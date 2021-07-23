Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 802.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,714 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 271,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

