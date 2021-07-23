Lazard (LAZ) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Lazard to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAZ stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. Lazard has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

