LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Trading Up 0.4%

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 7,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 150,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

