Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $206.60

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 206.60 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 204.40 ($2.67), with a volume of 155709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.20 ($2.64).

Several research analysts recently commented on LTG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Jonathan Satchell sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £3,570,000 ($4,664,227.85).

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

