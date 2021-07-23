LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEGIF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Commerzbank raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $157.00 on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $160.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.80.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

