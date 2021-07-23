Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Down to $49.05

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.05, but opened at $47.25. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 1,443 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 38.6% during the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 372,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares in the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

