Lendefi (LDFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $45,342.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00104687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00140731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,591.90 or 0.99967486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

