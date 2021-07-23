LendingTree Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,056 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,787% compared to the average daily volume of 268 call options.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $192.59 on Friday. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.79.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.