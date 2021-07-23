Lethean Trading Up 23.5% This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Lethean has a market capitalization of $847,680.62 and approximately $1,635.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lethean has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,616.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,114.69 or 0.06290625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.23 or 0.01363094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00373136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00136568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.64 or 0.00605780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00375761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.99 or 0.00291486 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

