LGCY Network (LGCY) Reaches One Day Volume of $349,319.00

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $24.73 million and $349,319.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00840853 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.